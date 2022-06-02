Papers: Lukaku an option for Barcelona if Lewandowski move fails

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is front page news in Spain on Thursday with a report that Barcelona are keeping an eye on the Belgium international.

Lukaku is keen to move on from Stamford Bridge after a tough season since returning from Inter and may be an option if the Catalans miss out on Robert Lewandowski.

Mundo Deportivo report that Lewandowski remains the “priority objective” and Barca are “optimistic” but know there is no “absolute certainty” a deal will be done.

And that’s where Lukaku comes in. Barca are said to like the 29-year-old and former boss Ronald Koeman wanted to sign him back in 2020.

MD also reckon that Lukaku is an option for Bayern if they can’t sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool, while Inter could also bring the striker back to San Siro.

Lukaku has already met with the Nerazzurri to discuss a move and would be willing to take a 50% paycut to seal the deal. The only thing is that Inter only want a loan.

More negotiations are said to be planned and Barca are watching the situation closely with a view to signing Lukaku or seeing him go to Bayern which could allow Lewandowski to move.