Barcelona willing to spend €50 million on Robert Lewandowski?

Barcelona are reportedly set to make a new and improved offer for Robert Lewandowski after members voted last week to authorize the sale of future merchandizing and TV rights.

The Catalans are already thought to have had one offer turned down and are now willing to made an improved bid to Bayern of €50 million for Lewandowski.

There’s no doubting Lewandowski’s quality but also no doubting it’s a huge amount for a player who will turn 34 in August and is in the final year of his contract.

Diario Sport reckon Barca will pay an initial fee of €40m plus another €10m in variables.

Bayern have, in the meantime, already brought in a new attacker. A deal for Sadio Mane to arrive from Liverpool has been agreed and will be completed next week.

The Bundesliga champions have agreed a transfer which could be worth up to €35m for the Senegal international.

Barcelona and Bayern are expected to sit down and talk Lewandowski after Mane’s been officially unveiled at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski has already made it crystal clear with a series of public statements that he wants out this summer and is hoping to become a Barcelona player.