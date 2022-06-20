Pep Guardiola tells Joan Laporta he thinks Bernardo Silva will stay at Man City

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola have been chatting about Bernardo Silva at a press conference to announce a friendly game between the two sides.

There has been speculation Barcelona want Bernardo this summer, as a replacement for Frenkie de Jong, and Laporta jokingly asked Pep if he’d be bringing the midfielder to the Camp Nou.

“Bernardo and 10 more,” Pep replied with a laugh before adding, “Today I think he will continue with us but I have always said I don’t want players that don’t want to be with us. But Bernardo is important and I think he will stay.”

Laporta also spoke briefly about Barcelona’s transfer plans but said only, “Work is being done to make a competitive team next season.”

The Catalans are currently being linked with a host of different players with Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde thought to be the club’s top priorities this summer.

Barcelona will take on Manchester City at the Camp Nou on 24th August. The game is being promoted by Juan Carlos Unzue and will raise funds and awareness for ALS research.