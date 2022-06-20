Raphinha ‘very close’ to signing for Arsenal - report

Leeds United winger Raphinha has been linked with a Barcelona move this summer but could be about to sign for Premier League side Arsenal.

The Brazil international is said to be “very close” to joining the Gunners, who could even complete the transfer some time this week, according to Goal.

The report reckons that Raphinha isn’t prepared to wait for Barcelona to get their finances in order, while Leeds have apparently heard nothing from the Catalan giants recently.

It has been previously reported that Barca have already agreed personal terms with Raphinha and have been helped in their transfer dealings as Deco is his agent.

However, a proposed transfer seemed to stall after Leeds avoided relegation on the final day. The winger would have been available for just €25m if the Whites had gone down, due to a clause in his contract, but staying in the English top flight meant that price disappeared.

Leeds are now thought to want around €50m for the 25-year-old, a fee that is “still prohibitive” for Barcelona right now but possibly not for Arsenal.

The Gunners have already dipped into the transfer market this summer, signing Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira, goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian forward Marquinhos.