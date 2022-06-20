Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet set to make decision on his future - report

Clement Lenglet is reportedly more than ready to leave Barcelona this summer and is set to make a decision on his future this week. The center back is only 27 but sees the writing on the wall with Xavi and playing time, or lack of it, at the Camp Nou.

According to reports the main reason he didn’t want to leave in the winter transfer window was due to having a newborn child. One could hardly blame him for that.

Now that the World Cup is right around the corner, he wants to be somewhere wherein he can get enough playing time to perhaps get in the squad for France.

Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur are said to have made offers for the center-back and look the best chances he has for a transfer at the moment, but time will likely make all sides more willing to get a deal done.