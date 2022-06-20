Barcelona ‘fully convinced’ they can land Bernardo Silva - report

Bernardo Silva’s name keeps on popping up in the rumor mill regarding a possible move to Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

The latest update comes from Cope who reckon that Barcelona are “fully convinced” they can land the midfielder before the start of next season.

Barcelona have also made sure that Bernardo’s agent Jorge Mendes is aware of this and have urged patience ahead of what could be a long summer.

Bernardo is said to be keen on a move to Barcelona, and Pep Guardiola wasn’t completely ruling out a summer exit when he spoke about his midfielder earlier today.

“Right now I think Bernardo will continue with us,” he said. “Our goal, as a club, is for him to stay with us, but I have always said I don’t want players that don’t want to be with us. But Bernardo is important and I think he will stay. It’s true he could be with Barça – I don’t know what will happen.” Source | The Guardian

The report also reckons Bernardo has a “verbal agreement” with Pep that he can leave if a “good offer” from Barcelona comes in.

Yet any Barcelona move for Bernardo would seemingly depend on Frenkie de Jong leaving the Camp Nou this summer, something the midfielder has said he’s not interested in.

Cope say there’s no chance of a Bernardo-Frenkie swap as Manchester City aren’t interested in the Dutchman. However, we already know that Manchester United are keen.

The Red Devils are thought to be preparing a new offer for the Netherlands international and if it’s high enough there’s a strong possibility it will be accepted by Barca.

Then of course it would all be down to De Jong and whether he will stand firm in his desire to remain at the Camp Nou or decide he’s willing to accept a transfer away.