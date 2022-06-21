Alexis Sanchez camp talk up possibility of Barcelona return

Alexis Sanchez is very occasionally linked with a return to Barcelona and the rumor mill has churned his name out once again regarding a possible move.

Chilean newspaper La Tercera are carrying quotes from a close friend of Alexis who reckons the 33-year-old has a few options for next season, including a Camp Nou return.

“Marseille is one of the options that the player has on the table, but there are others that attract him the most, like Barcelona,” said the source. “After June 30 he will make a decision about his future.”

Sanchez is expected to move on during the summer and there have already been a few whispers that he could be an option for Barca.

Sport have previously reported that both Alexis and Angel Di Maria have offered to play for the club next season but neither are a priority.

It’s thought both are viewed as low-cost, decent, short-term options but Barcelona would rather sign a player like Raphinha instead.

The problem, as we all know, is that Barca might not be able to afford their top choices and so could end up looking for low-cost options instead.