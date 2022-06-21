Girona emerge as possible option for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti is expected to depart Barcelona this summer but unfortunately it seems clubs are hardly queuing up to take on the center-back.

The Frenchman only featured once for Barcelona in 2021-22 and doubts remain over his fitness after his continued struggles with a serious knee injury.

Barcelona have been trying to offload Umtiti for a while with no luck but it is hoped it could be a different story this summer.

Girona have recently emerged as a possible option for Umtiti, and Pere Guardiola, the chairman of the board of directors at the club, has fuelled speculation with some recent comments.

“We don’t rule it out,” he said before adding, “Talk to Quique Cárcel and Michel [sporting director and coach] about these issues.”

Girona will play in La Liga again next season after sealing promotion at the weekend with a 3-1 win over Tenerife which guarantees top-flight football for 2022-23.