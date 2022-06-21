Neto becoming a problem for Barcelona - report

Barcelona have been struggling to offload unwanted players in recent times and those problems look set to continue this summer.

Diario Sport are reporting that back-up goalkeeper Neto has told the club he doesn’t want to leave and plans to see out the final year of his contract.

It had been thought that Neto would depart in seach of regular game time with Inaki Pena set to take over as Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s deputy after returning from his loan at Galatasaray.

Instead Neto has “made the decision to reject all the offers” he has received and has told the club and his agent he’s going nowhere.

The goalkeeper is said to have received offers from clubs in Brazil and Italy, with Lazio named as one team in particular who were keen on the 32-year-old.

Neto’s decision seems to have taken Barca by surprise and leaves the club with a real problem as they are desperate to reduce the wage bill.

There’s already been talk that the Catalans could terminate contracts of players who are refusing to leave and Barca may now be thinking that way regarding Neto.