Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele still waiting for offers?

Ousmane Dembele is set to become a free agent in just over a week when his contract expires at Barcelona but it’s still not clear where he will be playing his football next season.

Barca president Joan Laporta has already confirmed the club’s latest offer hasn’t been accepted and reckons they are still waiting to hear back from the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with signing the forward on a free transfer but those rumors are starting to go quiet too.

Diario Sport are reporting that both clubs have “cooled their interest” in the 25-year-old for different reasons. Chelsea are “surprised” by Dembele’s demands and also concerned about his injury record.

PSG have a new sports director in Luis Campos who does not seem to be a fan of Dembele, while Kylian Mbappe’s decision to renew means the Ligue 1 champions are hardly lacking in options in attack with Lionel Messi and Neymar also set to continue.

Dembele is said to be “very open” to moving to the French capital but such a transfer is “not currently an option,” according to Ben Jacobs at CBS Sports. Indeed the forward is said to have “no other formal offers” apart from the one from Barca.

Yet it still seems highly unlikely he will stay at the Camp Nou, despite Xavi’s desire for him to continue, because Barca are fed up they have not heard from him and won’t (or can’t) up their offer.

The situation may become clearer once Dembele’s contract expires but, for now at least, the 25-year-old does not appear to have clubs queuing up for his signature.