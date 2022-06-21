Lenglet ‘won’t hesitate to leave’ Barcelona if he’s not wanted, says former coach

French center-back Clement Lenglet could be set to leave Barcelona this summer after falling out of favor at the Camp Nou.

The defender has slipped down the pecking order and is currently behind the likes of Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, and Gerard Pique in Xavi’s thinking. Andreas Christensen is also set to arrive in the summer on a free transfer.

Marseille and Tottenham have both been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, and Lenglet’s former France Under-21 coach Pierre Mankowski has advised the Barcelona man to return to his homeland.

“He is a very thoughtful and serene boy. He always analyzes situations very well. If he realizes that the door is closed at FC Barcelona, ​​he will not hesitate to change to go to a lower category club, where he will settle more as a starter and he will regain his confidence in himself,” he said. “He would be good in Ligue 1. In England the game goes very fast and is more physical. The game of the French championship corresponds more to his style.” Source | Le Parisien

It’s not clear yet if Lenglet will head back to France. Marseille were thought to be keen but the defender reportedly earns around €6m-a-year which may put him out of the club’s reach.