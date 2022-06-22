Van Nistelrooy confirms he wants ‘exceptional’ Luuk de Jong at PSV

PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed rumors he wants to bring Luuk de Jong back to the Dutch club in the summer transfer window.

De Jong has spent the season at Barcelona where he’s not featured regularly but has certainly made an impression.

The striker scored six times for Xavi’s side and became popular among supporters but will depart when his contract expires at the end of June.

Van Nistelrooy says he’s keen to bring in the 31-year-old but doesn’t know if it will be possible just yet.

“We are doing everything for the return of Luuk de Jong. He is an exceptional striker for us. His return to PSV is not realistic at the moment, but it is possible,” he said. “I have a lot of faith, but that doesn’t mean it will happen. We will do everything possible and more to make this opportunity a reality” Source | Mundo Deportivo

De Jong’s future does appear a little tricky at the moment. He still has a year left on his Sevilla deal and there have been reports he signed a pre-contract with Mexican side Toluca.

The striker did thrive during his previous spell at PSV, scoring 122 goals in just 204 official appearances for the Eredivisie side.