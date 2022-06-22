Barcelona growing uneasy about Lewandowski deal - report

Barcelona are reportedly starting to feel a little uneasy about the signing of Robert Lewandowski due to Bayern Munich’s reluctance to let the striker go.

The Poland international has made it crystal clear he’s desperate to leave the Allianz Arena and does not want to play for the club again.

However, Bayern continue to insist he will stay and see out the final year of his contract despite the striker’s public statements and Barca’s desire to bring him in.

Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness has been the latest to speak out on Lewandowski and thinks he will be forced to accept he has to stay.

“[He has] joined the position of FC Bayern: that is, to exercise the right to have the contract fulfilled if no alternative is found,” he said. “I assume that Robert will accept it in the end.”

All of which is making Barca feel uneasy, according to Relevo, particularly because Bayern have now signed Sadio Mane but are still refusing to budge on Lewandowski.

The Bavarian giants did not even respond to Barcelona’s initial offer for the 33-year-old and it’s not clear what they will do if the Catalans make another bid.

At the moment things are not looking “favorable” but there is still plenty of time left and hope that Barcelona and Lewandowski can find a solution to the current impasse.