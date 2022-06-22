Bayern ‘don’t care’ if Barcelona make new Robert Lewandowski offer

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has been talking about wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski again and continues to insist the striker won’t leave this summer.

The Bundesliga champions will unveil Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane as their latest signing on Wednesday with a move that many thought might open to door to a Lewandowski departure.

Barcelona are rumored to be planning a new €50 million offer for Lewandowski and Salihamidžić was asked if Bayern will “remain firm in their stance” if the Catalans come calling with their improved bid.

The 45-year-old’s response was pretty strong. He told Sport Bild, “I don’t care about that. I’m expecting to see Robert in training at Säbener Straße on July 12.”

Salihamidžić also spoke a little bit about the arrival of Mane and whether the forward had been signed to replace anyone.

“We signed Sadio to increase the competition in our team. We weren’t happy with our CL exit against Villarreal. We want to strengthen the fight for spots in our team,” he said. “The signing of Mané will reshuffle the cards for every attacking player. We’ve never thought about having to let a player go when we signed Sadio”

Bayern’s sporting director was then asked if Bayern had secured Lewandowski’s future by signing Mane and answered, “I understand your question, but our position is clear: Robert has a contract until the summer of 2023.”

Lewandowski has already said publicly on several occasions he wants to leave before his contract expires in 2023 and has called on the club to try and find a solution.