Leeds reject Arsenal’s Raphinha bid - report

Leeds United have reportedly rejected an offer from Premier League side Arsenal for Raphinha who has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

Arsenal’s bid “fell well below Leeds’ valuation” and was been turned down by the Whites, according to The Athletic. There’s no detail on how much the Gunners offered, but it’s been previously reported Leeds want €55m for the Brazilian.

The report adds that Arsenal’s interest in Raphinha “remains strong” but Barcelona are “known to be his favoured option” as things stand. The Catalans’ ongoing financial issues means it’s not clear if they can sign the forward this summer.

The Athletic reckon that if a move to Barcelona can’t be sealed then Raphinha’s “preferred destination” would be Chelsea rather than Arsenal. The Blues can offer Champions League football and “potentially also a better chance of winning major trophies.”

Meanwhile, Raphinha’s agent Deco has just been spotted hanging out with president Joan Laporta and Samuel Eto’o in a post on the former Barcelona striker’s Instagram. Make of that what you will, the rumor mill certainly will.