Bernardo, Lewandowski, Raphinha & Kounde won’t come to Barcelona - Toni Freixa

The summer business as of late at Barcelona goes like this. The club are linked with a number of high-profile players and then said high-profile players don’t usually end up coming.

With the recent approval of merchandising and TV rights being sold, the feeling around Barcelona has been that perhaps there are big moves to be made in the transfer market after all. Especially if Frenkie de Jong is on his way to Manchester United too.

However, according to former Barcelona board member Toni Freixa, the club aren’t getting any of the big names they’ve been linked with.

Freixa sounded off on Twitter and made it clear he’s not believing any of the rumors.

“You know that Lewandowski, Kounde, Raphinha, and Bernardo Silva will not come [to Barcelona]? You know that, don’t you?” “I don’t buy the talk of Barcelona’s signings. They are blatantly selling smoke. What they say clashes with reality and I have no choice but to warn people that this is not going to happen.” Freixa | Source

There’s definitely mostly smoke, but I assumed there may be some fire this time around. What do you all think?