Barcelona still yet to reach agreement with Gavi after fresh talks - report

Barcelona met with Gavi’s Ivan de la Pena once more on Wednesday to discuss the 17-year-old’s contract extension but yet again failed to reach an agreement.

The two parties are apparently “getting closer” but aren’t there yet. It’s thought there are still a few details yet to be ironed out, including the length of the contract.

Gavi’s one step away from signing a new contract with Barça, but it’s not done yet. All parties getting closer, after meeting with agent de la Peña reported by @HelenaCondis. #FCB



Lenght of the contract, still one of final points to discuss. €1B clause will be included. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022

It’s been previously reported that Gavi will sign on until 2027 and the deal will include a €1 billion release clause, similar to the renewals handed out to Pedri, Ansu and Ronald Araujo.

There’s never really been any doubts that Gavi will stay at Barcelona, but the slow progress in his contract talks is probably something the club could do without right now.

Barca president Joan Laporta has said recently the club are “close” to an agreement and the midfielder wants to continue at the Camp Nou.

“We are optimistic. We obviously want Gavi to continue at Barca,” he said. “We are close to reaching an agreement. It’s more special for us because he [Gavi] comes from our youth ranks. We want Gavi to stay. The player and his agent want it too.”

Mateu Alemany and De La Pena are expected to meet again shortly, possibly new week, at which point hopefully an agreement can finally be found.