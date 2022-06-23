Barcelona’s Ez Abde wanted by Osasuna - report

Barcelona winger Ez Abde will be hoping for a first-team shot next season under Xavi after impressing for Sergi Barjuan’s B team towards the end of the campaign.

Much may depend on Barca’s summer transfer activity with Raphinha and Angel Di Maria being linked with a move to the club, while Ousmane Dembele may even end up staying.

Abde has also attracted admirers who may make a move for the 20-year-old before the 2022-23 campaign gets underway.

Osasuna are said to be big fans of the youngster and feel he would be a “perfect fit” for Jagoba Arrasate’s side, according to Diario de Navarra.

Los Rojillos would only move for Abde on loan but know there may be other clubs interested with Real Betis also thought to be keen.

It’s thought that Abde will do pre-season with the Barcelona first team and the club will then make a decision on what to do depending on how he performs and also what happens with Dembele and Raphinha.