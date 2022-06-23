Umtiti in no rush to leave Barcelona, waiting for the ‘right offer’ - report

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti knows he’s not in Xavi’s plans for next season but is in no rush to leave the Camp Nou and is waiting for the “right offer.”

The center-back has already been told he’s surplus to requirements, after managing just one appearance last season, but there has been “no progress” regarding his future yet, according to Diario Sport.

There is interest from clubs across Europe in Umtiti but “most of them are mid-to-low table sides” and the Frenchman is not really interested. What Umtiti wants, it seems, is a team that can offer European football, and preferably Champions League football.

That may be a tall order for a player who has hardly featured in recent seasons but is also the reason why, according to Sport, Umtiti “has not taken up any of the offers that have arrived.”

Barcelona “believe he will finally leave this summer” but know an exit isn’t on the horizon right now and that it will be difficult to shift the 28-year-old.

Former club Lyon have been mentioned as as possible destination but the Ligue 1 side can’t offer European football after finishing eighth last season.