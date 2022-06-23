Barcelona can sign Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva and others if levers are activated - Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas reckons Barcelona will be able to go on a spending spree if they manage to activate the financial levers that members voted on last week.

Barcelona are, as always, being linked with a host of players but the club’s priorities appear to be Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

Former board member Toni Freixa has claimed there’s no way Barca will be able to sign their top targets this summer but Tebas say that is not the case at all.

He told Cope, “If Barça manages to activate the levers, they will be able to sign Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva and some others.”

Barcelona members have already voted to authorize the sale of Barcelona Licensing and Merchandizing and future television rights which the club have estimated will bring in income of around €600 million.

President Joan Laporta spoke about the deals earlier this week and offered an update on how things are progressing currently.

“We are abut to conclude one of them. We are working to execute the leverage related to the television rights,” he said. “We will do so in a few days and in July we will do the other. We will make two or three operations to have our balance positive. That will allow us to pay off the debt reasonably and make a competitive team.”

It’s thought Bayern Munich want at least €40 million for Lewandowski, while Kounde is valued at around €60m. Bernardo Silva also appears to be a target but only if Frenkie de Jong is sold.