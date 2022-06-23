Raphinha ignoring other offers, still hoping for Barcelona move - report

Barcelona are no doubt still a desirable location for big players to go to. They’re one of the most appealing destinations around the world but financially are in a tough position to be able to accommodate and afford the world’s best players.

One of the players who has gained plenty of attention this off-season has been Raphinha. The Leeds United man has emerged as a top target for Barcelona who are looking for alternatives to Ousmane Dembele.

However, given their aforementioned financial situation, a move for Raphinha will be tough, particularly with Leeds not willing to let the Brazilian go cheaply now they have secured their Premier League status for another season.

However, Raphinha is doing all he can to make that happen. He’s reportedly ignoring offers from other clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs. It remains to be seen if his stubbornness will pay off, but it could certainly help.