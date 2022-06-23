Bayern expected to turn down new Barcelona offer for Lewandowski - report

Barcelona have reportedly made a new bid for Robert Lewandowski which is set to be turned down by Bayern Munich.

The rumor mill can’t agree on whether this is Barca’s first actual bid or not but the main consensus seems to be that the Catalans have offered €40 million.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Barca’s bid is worth an initial €35m plus €5m in add-ons but the Bavarian giants “are expected to turn that down.” Bild’s Christian Falk has a similar feeling, he says the offer “is still not high enough for Bayern.”

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s Hasan Salihamidzic has been talking about Lewandowski again in an interview with Sky in Germany and admitted there had been a meeting in Mallorca last week with the striker and his agent Pini Zahavi.

“I think we had a very good conversation. It’s true, I was there. Oliver Kahn was there too, we talked, each side explained their position, but we don’t want to talk about details. But it was a good conversation.”

Salihamidzic was then asked for a “percentage assessment” on whether Lewandowski would be at Bayern Munich next season.

“So far it’s 100 percent. July 12 is his first day at work, so I’m expecting him,” he explained. “But I’m not dealing with it now because we’ve had other things to do. I think it’s a little now calmed down. We still have a lot to do.”

The Bayern chief was also adamant the club’s relationship with Lewandowski, who has said several times he wants to leave and considers his time at the club over, is not broken beyond repair.

Salihamidzic said. “Yes, I’m convinced. He’s a professional and he has big goals in his career. That’s why it’s fixable.”