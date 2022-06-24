Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling offered to Barcelona - report

Raheem Sterling is reportedly on the market for a new team once again. The winger has been getting playing time at Manchester City but isn’t considered in the team’s preferred starting XI.

As of now, Chelsea appears to be the frontrunners for Sterling after seeing Romelu Lukaku go on loan to Inter Milan. They’ll have a bit of cash in hand and be able to make a perhaps more appealing offer for Sterling than Barca are prepared to.

Sterling’s agents do appear to be busy right now. They have reportedly offered the England international to Barça as well as Real Madrid and Arsenal. It’s thought Sterling is “not a priority for Barça” as Raphinha remains a key target.

Much of this likely also depends on what happens with Ousmane Dembele. If Chelsea ends up moving for Dembele instead of Sterling, that could open the door. On the other hand, if Chelsea chooses Sterling, we may be seeing a Dembele return.