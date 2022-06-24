Sergio Gomez an option for Barcelona at left-back?

Sergio Gomez has become the latest defender to be linked with a move to Barcelona this summer as the Catalans continue to search for a new left-back.

The Catalans want competition and a back-up to Jordi Alba and reports in Spain reckon Gomez could be on Barca’s radar.

Gomez came through La Masia but left in 2018 for Borussia Dortmund before signing for Anderlecht permanently last summer.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fine season at Anderlecht and finished the campaign with seven goals and an impressive 15 assists for the Belgian side.

All of which seems to have made Barcelona sit up and take notice. Gomez also has a buyout clause of just €15 million which will appeal to the Catalans.

Ajax and Inter Milan are also mentioned as clubs keen on the youngster, but Gomez has recently spoken about a possible Camp Nou return and seems keen to come home.

“You never know how the future will turn out, but it would not be bad to go back to what was my home for eight years,” he told Cadena SER. “They helped me a lot as a player and as a person. I am very grateful.”

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso appears to be Barcelona’s first choice when it comes to left-backs, and the 31-year-old has said he wants to head back to Spain, but does still have a year left on his existing contract.