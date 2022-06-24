Dembele, Di Maria or Raphinha: Who should Barcelona bet on for next season?

Barcelona are making plans for next season but there are questions marks over a variety of positions in Xavi’s starting XI, particularly out wide.

Ousmane Dembele’s contract expires next week but his future remains as clouded as ever. The Frenchman apparently wants to stay but doesn’t like Barca’s offer. However, if the rumor mill is to be believed it’s the only one he has on the table right now.

It still remains to be seen what Dembele will do next. He could well end up staying after all, but if he does go then it seems likely the Catalans will do all they can to bring in a replacement.

Leeds United winger Raphinha appears to be the dream. The only problem is that his price tag seems out of Barca’s reach now Leeds are staying in the Premier League. Raphinha’s agent is Deco which may help matters but bringing the 25-year-old in will not be easy.

A low-cost option would be Angel Di Maria. The Argentine is out of contract after leaving PSG and apparently wants to head to Spain and play for Barca. The rumor mill even reckons he’s left Juventus hanging as he waits on an offer from the Catalans.

Di Maria turned 34 in February and is clearly not a long-term option. His Real Madrid past may also count against him but he’s an experienced international who could potentially do a job for a season and not require a big investment from Barca.

