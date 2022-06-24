Xavi prefers Kounde but Barca execs prioritizing Koulibaly - report

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the biggest priorities for Barcelona this summer. At least, to most in the boardroom. Xavi reportedly prefers Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but the Barca execs like the lower price of Koulibaly.

The center-back is also an experienced international and a left-sided centre-back, two more reasons why the Barca chiefs think he might be a better option that the Frenchman this summer.

The problem for Barca being able to secure Koulibaly is he still has a year left on his deal and Napoli seem stubborn enough to wait things out. The thing that helps Barca is that Napoli reportedly don’t want to send him anywhere in Italy.

If Xavi can’t manage to get Kounde then Barca will likely shift priority to Kalidou and ramp up negotiations with Napoli. They just have to bank on Napoli wanting to at least get something for their defender before he leaves for free next summer.