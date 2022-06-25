Kepa tells Barcelona what to expect from Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen is set to be come a Barcelona player in time for the 2022-23 campaign after leaving Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of last season.

The Dane will be hoping to force his way into Xavi’s starting XI but will face competition for his place, particularly if Jules Kounde arrives from Sevilla.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga knows all about playing with Christensen and has told Barca fans what they can expect from the center-back.

“I think he is a very good player. He is fast, very good in the team’s building from the back, with very good footwork and has a lot of experience for his age, having played more than 50 games with Denmark, and having played football at a very high level,” he said. “He wanted a change, to look for something new and I think [Barcelona] are going to have a centre-back for many years to come.” Source | Marca

Christensen is certainly an experienced defender but supporters may have a few doubts about the Dane, especially after a wobbly end to the season with Chelsea.

The 26-year-old had a really tough time in Chelsea’s Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, in particular, and was hauled off at half-time as the Blues crashed out of the competition.