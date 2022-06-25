Barcelona hoping Tottenham will agree Clement Lenglet loan - report

Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Tottenham Hotspur regarding a loan deal for Clement Lenglet and are hoping the Premier League side can convince the defender to move.

ESPN are reporting that the two clubs have been chatting “for weeks over a loan deal.” Barca really want to sell but “are willing to agree to a loan” as it will help trim the wage bill as Spurs are “prepared to pay a significant part of Lenglet’s salary.”

Lenglet is believed to be open to a move away as he knows he will not be playing regularly next season. The Frenchman “could speak with Spurs coach Antonio Conte in the coming days” which may help make up his mind.

Barcelona are really struggling to offload unwanted players this summer. The club have said goodbye to Philippe Coutinho, Ferran Jutgla and Dani Alves but no other departures have been confirmed.

Indeed it’s even been reported that players such as Neto, Miralem Pjanic, and Martin Braithwaite aren’t interested in leaving this season and want to see out their existing deals at the Camp Nou.

Lenglet may be different case and has already been tipped by by former France Under-21 coach Pierre Mankowski to leave Barcelona if he knows he is no longer wanted.