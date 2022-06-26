Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele left disappointed by Chelsea’s offer - report

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is just days away from being a free agent but his future remains as uncertain as ever.

The Frenchman has an offer on the table from Barcelona and has also received interest from Premier League side Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been in touch with Dembele’s camp and “made progress” but “there is some disappointment with the Londoners’ financial offer,” according to Diario Sport.

Dembele was expecting the Blues “to go much stronger” even though they have offered him a “significantly higher salary” than Barcelona’s latest proposal.

The forward apparently even called Xavi “after hearing about Chelsea’s financial offer” in the hope that the Catalans would increase their renewal offer but was told simply to take it or leave it.

Both Chelsea and Barcelona have now “asked for a swift decision” from Dembele as they are trying to plan their squads for the 2022-23 campaign and pre-season is rapidly approaching.

Staying at Barcelona is “not completely ruled out” for Dembele but still looks tricky, although we may finally find out the 25-year-old’s plans in the next few days.