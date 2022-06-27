Juventus closing in on Angel Di Maria after fresh talks - report

Angel Di Maria could be heading to Juventus rather than Barcelona this summer after fresh talks with the Serie A giants.

The winger has openly admitted Juventus are one of several clubs interested in his services after he left Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that “final details” are being discussed between Di Maria’s people and the Turin giants.

Ángel Di María deal. Juventus are in direct contact with player’s camp as final details are now being discussed - he’s the priority target for Juve after Pogba deal completed. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve



Juventus are pushing for Di María, still waiting for the final green light. pic.twitter.com/bC2jYSDxMH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

It had previously been reported that Di Maria preferred a move to Barcelona and was waiting to hear from the Catalan giants before deciding his next move.

However, it now appears the Argentina international is moving closer to Juve. Relevo report that Di Maria hasn’t given a final answer but the deal “is closer.”

The 34-year-old had emerged as an option for Barcelona this summer along with Raphinha, while Ousmane Dembele’s future remains unclear.

The Frenchman’s next move may become apparent soon as his contract expires in just a matter of days. If Dembele does depart on a free transfer the club are expected to try and sign a replacement, although Raphinha may be difficult due to his lofty price.