Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet wanted by Roma and Tottenham - report

Clement Lenglet appears to be heading closer to the exit door at Barcelona with Roma joining Tottenham in taking an interest in the center-back.

Jose Mourinho’s side are willing to sign Lenglet on a permanent deal, which is likely to suit Barcelona, while Spurs are thinking of a loan with a purchase option, as reported by Goal’s Ruben Uria.

Lenglet appears destined to leave this summer after slipping down the pecking order at Barcelona. The Catalans are also set to add Andreas Christensen this summer and are dreaming of landing Jules Kounde too.

A move to either side would offer Lenglet the chance to try and play regularly once again and may also boost his international hopes. The defender hasn’t featured for France since November 2021.

Roma and Barcelona will of course meet in pre-season. The Serie A side are due at the Camp Nou on August 6 for the Gamper Trophy.