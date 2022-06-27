Lewandowski wants Barcelona move ‘to show he is better than Benzema’

Robert Lewandowski remains heavily linked with a move to Barcelona after making it clear he feels his time at Bayern Munich is over.

The striker’s ex-agent, Cezary Kucharski, has been talking about the situation and feels Lewandowski wants to prove he’s the best No. 9 in the world at Barcelona.

“He wants to show that he is better than Benzema, it is another reason to go to Barça,” he said. “Lewandowski has no dreams. For him, playing football is a job and he is very professional. Real Madrid and Barça are at the same level.”

Kucharski also said he’s feeling confident that Lewandowski and Barcelona will be able to pull off a deal despite Bayern being keen to keep hold of the 33-year-old.

“Barça and Lewandowski are going to fight for this signing. I think he is going to sign for Barcelona, ​​I see it possible,” he added. “He has to put pressure on Bayern to release him from his contract. The Bayern leaders know he wanted to go to Spain. His The plan was Germany, then Spain and finish his career in the United States.” Source | Cadena SER

The latest rumors have claimed Bayern want €60m for Lewandowski, although it seems unlikely Barcelona would pay that much given the striker’s age and the fact he’s into the final year of his contract.