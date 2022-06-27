Ousmane Dembele has new offer from Barcelona - report

Barcelona have reportedly made Ousmane Dembele a new offer after meeting with the forward’s agent on Monday at the club.

Moussa Sissoko was spotted at Barcelona earlier in the day and was presumably at the club to talk about Dembele given the Frenchman’s contract expires in a matter of days.

It’s now being reported that Dembele has a “new offer” from Barcelona that is “lower” than the club’s previous proposal made back in December. However, the Catalans are “confident” he will accept the renewal because his priority is to stay, according to RAC1.

There’s a similar update from Cope who report “Dembelé has nothing signed with another team” and his “first wish” has always been to stay at Barcelona. Cope also reckon we are now heading for some “key hours” in this long-running saga.

Perhaps most fun of all is a little update from Gerard Romero too. He reckons the new offer does not include a renewal bonus for Dembele’s agent either.

Quite what happens next is anyone’s guess. The only thing we really know for sure is that the whole Dembele saga is finally heading to a conclusion after months of conflicting rumors about his future.