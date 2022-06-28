Ronald Koeman ‘has his doubts’ about Barcelona signing Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona legend and former manager Ronald Koeman appeared on Catalan TV this weekend to speak about the current situation at the club, and he was naturally asked about the biggest story of the summer for the Catalans.

Barça continue their pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who wants to move to Camp Nou and is waiting for the two clubs to finally reach an agreement. Bayern insist they won’t sell the Polish striker, while Barça don’t have a lot of money to overpay for the 33-year-old. It certainly won’t be an easy process, and recent reports suggest Bayern want no less than €60 million to begin negotiations.

And Koeman isn’t too sure Barça should do whatever it takes to sign Lewandowski, taking into account his age and the club’s financial situation.

“Lewandowski is a great player, a goalscorer, he has scored 25-30 goals at Bayern the last several years, but he’s up there in age... I have my doubts about paying 50 to 60 million for a player, on top of the salary which won’t be small. Maybe he has two years left... There are a lot of doubts about whether one should sign him or not.” Source: Esport 3 via Diario Sport

Regardless of how you feel about Ronald Koeman these days, there’s no doubt he makes a good point. There must be a line that Barça can’t cross when it comes to the price, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming off a very productive debut season, the prospect of a healthy Ansu Fati and plenty of other areas in clear need of reinforcements.

Bayern’s strategy is simply to make Barça desperate and force them to pay way too much for Lewandowski, and it will be interesting to see if the Catalans will remain calm and be ready to go in another direction if the weeks go by and no deal gets done.