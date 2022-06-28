Barcelona agree initial €65m fee with Man Utd for Frenkie de Jong - report

Barcelona have finally agreed a fee with Manchester United for midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to multiple reports.

The Red Devils are willing to pay an initial fee of €65 million for the Netherlands international plus add-ons although there are warnings the deal is not done yet.

BBC Sport say there are “still significant issues to work through” but offer no explanation as to what those issues may be.

There’s a similar story at ESPN who talk about “significant hurdles to overcome” but add that “there is now increasing confidence at both Old Trafford and Camp Nou” that De Jong will move.

ESPN also report that the add-ons “could take the cost above €80m.” Barcelona signed Frenkie for €75m plus €11m in variables in 2019.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano thinks the total package could come in at around €85m and adds further talks will take place this week. It’s not quite the €100m the rumor mill claimed Barcelona were demanding for De Jong.

There still seems to be some way to go in this transfer saga with Manchester United also needing to convince De Jong to move. The midfielder said just two weeks ago he was happy at Barcelona before heading off on holiday.