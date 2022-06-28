Dembele to decide between Chelsea and Barcelona offers - report

We have seemingly arrived at a point wherein Ousmane Dembele will make an official decision on his future after months of speculation. The Frenchman is out of contract with Barcelona in the coming days and is reportedly making a decision between two clubs.

The 25-year-old winger has received an offer from Barcelona that is thought to be lower than the last proposal made in December, which isn’t a surprise given the finances at the club.

Chelsea have also made an offer, according to L’Équipe, but it’s unclear if the offer from the Blues is significantly more or slightly more than the Barca offer. Dembele is said to be tempted by the Premier League side.

That’s the breaking point. How much does Dembele value being at Barcelona versus going to Chelsea and reuniting with Thomas Tuchel? It seems we’re about to find out.