 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chelsea close to securing deal for Raphinha - report

The Blues are ready to revamp their attack

By Gill Clark
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Leeds United v West Ham United - Premier League Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Barcelona look set to miss out on Raphinha with speculation mounting the Brazilian is set to sign for Chelsea instead.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting the Blues have reached “full agreement” with Leeds over a move and now need to agree personal terms with the winger.

Barcelona and Arsenal apparently both called Leeds today to talk Raphinha but were unable to meet Chelsea’s bid of £60 million.

The Telegraph are reporting that Raphinha will be part of a new-look attack at Stamford Bridge following Romelu Lukaku’s departure. The Blues are also hoping that Raheem Sterling will sign from Manchester United.

Over at The Athletic there is also plenty of talk about Raphinha and Chelsea, although David Ornstein isn’t sure it’s a done deal yet. He report Chelsea are “close to agreeing a fee” but warns “the race for his signature is not yet closed.”

If the fee is agreed then the move would “come down to Raphinha’s preference.” It’s previously been reported that the winger has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona but the Catalans are “not currently in a financial position to make a deal.”

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...