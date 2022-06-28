Barcelona look set to miss out on Raphinha with speculation mounting the Brazilian is set to sign for Chelsea instead.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting the Blues have reached “full agreement” with Leeds over a move and now need to agree personal terms with the winger.

Barcelona and Arsenal apparently both called Leeds today to talk Raphinha but were unable to meet Chelsea’s bid of £60 million.

Chelsea and Leeds have reached full agreement for Raphinha! Official bid accepted around £60/65m [add ons included]. Main part of amount to be paid immediately. It’s done between clubs. #CFC



Talks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it. pic.twitter.com/gNbc4HbrTa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

The Telegraph are reporting that Raphinha will be part of a new-look attack at Stamford Bridge following Romelu Lukaku’s departure. The Blues are also hoping that Raheem Sterling will sign from Manchester United.

Over at The Athletic there is also plenty of talk about Raphinha and Chelsea, although David Ornstein isn’t sure it’s a done deal yet. He report Chelsea are “close to agreeing a fee” but warns “the race for his signature is not yet closed.”

If the fee is agreed then the move would “come down to Raphinha’s preference.” It’s previously been reported that the winger has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona but the Catalans are “not currently in a financial position to make a deal.”