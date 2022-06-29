Patrick Kluivert hoping Frenkie de Jong stays at Barcelona

Patrick Kluivert has been talking about Barcelona and made it clear he thinks Frenkie de Jong should stay at the club.

Speculation on Tuesday has suggested Barcelona and Manchester United have agreed a fee for the midfielder, even though he has said he wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

Kluivert told Cadena SER that he knows Barcelona are in a tricky financial situation but still hopes that De Jong will not be forced to leave.

“I hope they keep him, yes. He is a player who has surprised many people, but you have to see the situation of the club,” he said. “If you sell him, it is clear that he will generate a lot of money at the club, but you also have to take into account that a very long season is coming, many players will have to be changed, especially in midfield, and a player like Frenkie de Jong is not just anyone.”

The former Barca striker was also wary about Barcelona bringing in Robert Lewandowski because of the striker’s age, “He’s a very good player, with impressive characteristics. But he’s already 34 years old. You have to look closely at age.”

Lewandowski actually turns 34 in August but the point remains that Barcelona need to be careful when it comes to how much they are willing to pay to land the Bayern star.