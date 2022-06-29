Laporta called Bayern’s Lewandowski to request patience - report

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly called Robert Lewandowski and his agent, Pini Zahavi, to ask for patience in the transfer situation. Barca and Bayern have been in talks that continue to be stagnant with “some” reported progress.

The call consisted of Laporta apparently telling Lewy that he is indeed their top target this summer and they’re doing everything they can for the deal to go through. The Polish striker then made sure to emphasize that he wanted to deal to be finished before Bayern start their preseason on July 12.

The latest reporting has the two clubs about €20m apart on offers. Barca offered the German kings €40m while they want €60m. That’s a pretty large gap, but if anyone can get a deal done, it’s an impatient world-class striker with a year left on his deal.

What do you all think? Is this deal gonna happen?