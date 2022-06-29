Frenkie de Jong still determined to stay at Barcelona - report

Frenkie de Jong has reportedly told both Barcelona and Manchester United he has no intention of leaving the Camp Nou this summer amid speculation the two clubs have agreed a fee for the Dutchman.

It’s been reported this week that Manchester United have agreed to pay an initial fee of €65 million for the midfielder with add-ons potentially taking the total cost of the transfer to around the €80m mark.

However, it’s also been claimed “significant obstacles” need to be overcome for the deal to go through and the biggest one of all may be convincing De Jong to swap the Camp Nou for Old Trafford.

De Jong has repeatedly said he’s happy at Barcelona and doesn’t want to leave, and the latest update from Diario Sport suggests the 25-year-old’s stance has not changed and he’s willing to dig his heels in.

The Netherlands international has apparently already told both clubs of his intentions which means “the situation is now tense.” Barca want to sell to raise funds but Frenkie wants to stay “no matter how much pressure is put on him.”

De Jong is said to be unhappy at attempts to force him out of Barca and has even “come to doubt” his agent Ali Dursun who seems keen on securing his client a move to Manchester United.

It’s not clear yet if De Jong will get his way but if he does stay he may need to take a pay cut. Sport reckon the midfielder’s salary “sky rockets” in his fourth year at the club which will be a big problem as Barca need to cut their wage bill.