Clement Lenglet ‘one step away’ from joining Tottenham - report

Clement Lenglet is closing in on a departure from Barcelona and looks set to join Premier League side Tottenham on loan.

The center-back has decided Spurs are his best option and will move if the two clubs can agree a deal, according to Catalunya Radio.

Marca are even more excited about the transfer and reckon Lenglet is just “one step away” from leaving Barcelona and heading to north London.

The two clubs are said to be in “advanced talks” with Roma seemingly have dropped their interest in the Frenchman.

The reports add that the two clubs are currently discussing contract details. Barca want Tottenham to pay all of Lenglet’s salary, but the Londoners are hoping the Catalans will help out.

Barca are still hoping the deal can be done before Monday which is when the majority of the first-team squad are due back for pre-season training at the Ciutat Esportiva.