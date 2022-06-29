Barcelona back in the race to sign Raphinha?

Barcelona are reportedly back in the race to sign Raphinha from Leeds United despite speculation that Chelsea have already agreed a fee for the forward.

The latest update comes from Gerard Romero who has been getting very excited about Raphinha and Barcelona on social media.

Romero reports that Barca are “very alive” when it comes to the race to sign Raphinha with the forward’s agent Deco seemingly working hard to get the deal done.

Deco has been spotted at Barcelona today with president Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany and it appears Raphinha has been the major topic of conversation.

The Brazilian is thought to favor a Camp Nou move but Barcelona may struggle to compete financially with Chelsea.

It was reportedly only yesterday that the Blues had agreed a fee of £55 million with Leeds for Raphinha and now just needed to agree personal terms.

Quite what happens next is anyone’s guess, although Barca are expected to announce a deal with investment group Sixth Street for TV rights imminently which will bring in €200m.

Barcelona also still have to sort out Ousmane Dembele’s future. The forward does have a contract offer from Barca but it’s thought there is interest in the Frenchman from Chelsea too.