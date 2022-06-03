Xavi hands Barcelona transfer wishlist

Barcelona coach Xavi has reportedly handed the club a transfer wishlist of players he wants signed before the start of next season.

The update comes from Catalunya Radio who reckon that Xavi wants eight players in total as he looks to rebuild his squad.

Two of the players, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, already seem to be on their way on free transfers, although the club can’t register either player just yet.

The others players on Xavi’s wishlist include attackers Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, midfielder Bernardo Silva, and defenders Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, and Cesar Azpilicueta.

It seems highly unlikely Barcelona will be able to fulfil all of Xavi’s wishes, but the message from the club seems to be they will be able to do some business if they manage to bring in some income.

The Catalans are hoping to secure a sum of around €700 million by selling off Barca Licensing & Merchandising and future television rights.

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong may also depart if a big offer arrives and the Dutchman can be convinced to part ways with the Catalan giants.