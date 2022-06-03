Jonatan Giráldez signs new Barcelona Femeni contract until 2024

Barcelona confirmed on Friday that Femeni coach Jonatan Giráldez has signed a contract extension at the club that runs until 2024.

Giraldez won the league, Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Super Cup in his first season in charge of the team and also took the side to the Champions League final.

The 30-year-old has now signed on for two more seasons and is looking forward to picking up more titles in 2022-23.

“Today is a very happy day, above all for those present, those who will be here next season, they are very important and they deserve this,” he said. “Every day is an education. I have the feeling that I am growing a lot on a personal level.” “Let’s hope we can come with more desire than ever, I think this team has the potential to do that.” Source | FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s defeat to Lyon in the Champions League final was the only disappointment from last season. The team won an incredible 45 of their 47 matches in all competitions and notched 221 goals along the way.