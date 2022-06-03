Barcelona VP explains what club must do to afford Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona’s economic vice-president Eduard Romeu has given an interview to RAC1 and has shone some light into the club’s financial difficulties.

Romeu also spoke about what Barcelona would need to do to be able to bring Robert Lewandowski in from Bayern Munich.

“Currently the norm is one to three for financial fair play,” he said. “If we are able to get three times more than the cost of the transfer plus amortisation, he can be signed, but first we have to do the job of closing levers. “If we don’t do it, as we are at the moment, by regulation it is not possible to sign him.”

The VP also confirmed news that Barcelona are planning more pay cuts and highlighted just how big the club’s salary bill is compared to other teams.

“We have a wage bill of €560million, compared to Bayern it is double, they have €300million and [Real] Madrid €400million,” he added. “Negotiations with the squad will be individual. With the veterans, it will depend on the technical interests and where there is more interest for the club. The most expensive contracts have to be negotiated beforehand.”

Romeu also had some pretty interesting comments regarding player exits, specifically talk that Frenkie de Jong could be sold to raise funds.

“Right now, we don’t have a budget for the sale of players. What is being talked about is a technical issue,” he added. “About Frenkie de Jong, one thing is that you get money, and another that you [can] use [it] for other payments.” Source | Yahoo

De Jong has reiterated his desire to stay at Barcelona this week while on international duty but continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United.