Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig emerges as a target for Lazio - report

Serie A side Lazio have emerged as a possible destination for Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig who has already been told by Xavi to look for a new club.

Puig barely featured last season despite Xavi’s return to the club as coach and it looks like his time at Barcelona is finally up.

There have been whispers that several La Liga clubs are keen on the midfielder, but the latest update has suggested he could be heading to Serie A.

Diario Sport reckon Lazio are keen as they want to add an attacking midfielder to the squad for next season and Puig fits the bill.

Valencia are also mentioned with regards to Puig but such a deal will be tricky to pull off financially even if Gennaro Gattuso is a big fan.

Gattuso famously waxed lyrical about Puig after his AC Milan team had taken on Barca in a pre-season friendly in 2018 in the United States.

“Riqui is spectacular. Even though Barca have players that look like kids, the way they handle the ball amazes me. It’s the beauty of football. It’s like poetry,” he said.

“I heard about him a while ago, and about some of the other kids at the club. It’s the kind of thing you can’t really copy and paste. It’s something that takes years to do. It’s how they feel the game.”

It’s also being reported that Puig has been told not to bother turning up for pre-season next week and to spend his time looking for a new club instead. Mundo Deportivo reckon Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza have also been given the same message by Xavi.