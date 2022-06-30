Xavi gives five Barcelona players permission to miss start of preseason - report

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández has allowed a group of five players to miss the start of preseason scheduled for Monday, July 4 at the club’s training center in the Catalan capital, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

Samuel Umtiti, Óscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Martin Braithwaite and Clément Lenglet have all been told they can stay home as they continue to look for new destinations. All five players are on Barça’s list of departures. and with the exception of Braithwaite could all have their futures resolved very soon.

Several reports link Umtiti with a return to France, while Mingueza and Puig have been rumored to join various clubs around Europe, mostly in Spain or Italy. Braithwaite doesn’t want to leave the club but has plenty of offers to go elsewhere and play regular football ahead of the World Cup.

And according to multiple reports over the last 24 hours, Lenglet is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal. There are only a few details to be sorted out regarding loan fees and how much of Lenglet’s salary Spurs will take on, but it seems as though the French international is very much on his way to London.

This promises to be a busy transfer window for Barça, who want to reshape the squad around Xavi’s vision and need several departures to make enough money to bring in quite a few reinforcements in many key positions.