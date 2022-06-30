Bayern turn down Barcelona’s latest Lewandowski offer - report

Bayern Munich have reportedly turned down Barcelona’s latest offer for wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski.

The latest update comes from Bild in Germany who reckon the Bundesliga champions aren’t impressed with Barca’s bid of €40 million plus €5m in add-ons. It seems Bayern won’t sell for anything less than €50m.

It’s not clear yet if Barcelona are willing to improve their bid further, particularly considering if they wait a year they could sign Lewandowski on a free transfer.

The news comes amid speculation that Lewandowski may not turn up for pre-season training in a bid to push through a move. The Poland international has already spoken out publicly on several occasions and said he considers his time at Bayern is over.

Maik Barthel, the striker’s former agent, has told Bild that he believes Lewandowski may decide to take action. He said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Robert didn’t show up for Bayern’s preseason.”

Bayern are due back for training on July 8, while the first batch of Barcelona players are set to return on Monday, July 4 with the internationals following a week later.