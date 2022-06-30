Memphis Depay sends out curious message after Barcelona exit rumors

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona at one of the more strange times in club history. He was brought in under Ronald Koeman but managed to stay atop the club’s scoring charts despite a season full of injuries and uncertainty.

Despite all that there have been rumors this week Barca could look to sell him after just one season at the Camp Nou which seems to have prompted a cryptic response from the Dutchman.

I see how certain tactics been played around me as a football player.

It’s all good, God like this about me.. that’s why im favored.

My whole life i wasn’t good enough, didn’t apply to the standard looks and didn’t have the right behavior

That’s what happens when you live freely — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) June 29, 2022

Depay then went on to add another far more straightforward post which suggests he’s really looking forward to the new campaign.

This season is about to be scary watch — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) June 29, 2022

With a season under Xavi’s belt and some transfers, hopefully, coming in, we can hope that Barcelona indeed will be scary in 2022-23. A healthy Depay could be really good alongside the many other Barcelona attackers. Going to be exciting to see.