 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Memphis Depay sends out curious message after Barcelona exit rumors

What’s he on about?

By Josh Suttr
/ new
FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona at one of the more strange times in club history. He was brought in under Ronald Koeman but managed to stay atop the club’s scoring charts despite a season full of injuries and uncertainty.

Despite all that there have been rumors this week Barca could look to sell him after just one season at the Camp Nou which seems to have prompted a cryptic response from the Dutchman.

Depay then went on to add another far more straightforward post which suggests he’s really looking forward to the new campaign.

With a season under Xavi’s belt and some transfers, hopefully, coming in, we can hope that Barcelona indeed will be scary in 2022-23. A healthy Depay could be really good alongside the many other Barcelona attackers. Going to be exciting to see.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...