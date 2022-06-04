What should Barcelona do with Nico Gonzalez?

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez’s future appears pretty uncertain ahead of the summer transfer window with several clubs being linked with the midfielder.

The 20-year-old is coming off a season where he was officially promoted to the first team and made 34 appearances in all competitions but lost prominence towards the end of the campaign.

Nico had appeared to be a favorite of Xavi’s, featuring in almost every game at one point, but his performances did drop off and he ended up missing the end of the season with a broken toe.

Reports in Spain are now claiming that Valencia, Real Betis and Real Sociedad are all keen on Nico, while the midfielder could also be used to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves.

Nico’s contract runs until 2024 which means a season-long loan may be an option. Such a move would offer the midfielder the chance to play regularly and continue his development in the Spanish top flight.

Certainly if Nico stays he faces a real battle for minutes with Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Pedri definitely around. Frenkie de Jong is also hoping to stay and Franck Kessie should arrive on a free transfer.

Pablo Torre is also coming in from Racing and could get first-team minutes if he can impress Xavi and then there’s Sergi Roberto and maybe even Alex Collado too.

Xavi was asked about Nico towards the end of the campaign and said the team are counting on him both now and in the future.

“For me he is an important player. He has helped us a lot, he has scored, played most minutes. He has made a difference,” he said. “He needs to improve but I am very happy with him. He gives us many alternatives in midfield. We count on him for the present and future.”

Meanwhile, the midfielder made it clear back in March how he feels about Barcelona. “If Barça want, I would stay here for my whole life,” he said in an interview with La Vanguardia.

Nico also said he knows he will have to be patient at Barcelona and time is definitely on his side. He may be no longer be a teenager, unlike team-mates Pedri and Gavi, but he did only turn 20 in January and time is definitely on his side.

Much may depend on what happens at Barca during what promises to be another fascinating transfer window. Nico clearly has a bright future ahead of him but Barca may have a tough decision to make if a good offer arrives for the midfielder.

What do you think Barcelona should do with Nico? Keep, sell or loan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!